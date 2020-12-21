Abdullah Kiwanuka suspends campaigns citing increased brutalization of his supporters

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono North County National Unity Platform-NUP parliamentary candidate, Abdullah Kiwanuka has suspended his campaigns citing increased brutalization of his supporters. According to Kiwanuka, at least 15 of his supporters have been assaulted and severely injured since November this year.

Five on his supporters are currently admitted at CPR Medical Center in Mukono central town. They include among others Robert Kato, Daniel Mutebi, Jalia Nakiyimba and Margret Mbatudde who sustained wounds on the buttocks, limbs and arms.

Kiwanuka notes that he cannot risk seeing more people suffer and sustaining injuries because of supporting him.

Video clips obtained by URN show plain-clothed men backed by Local Defense Unit-LDUs and Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers arresting and beating Kiwanuka’s supporters at Katoogo trading center in Kyampisi Sub-county on Saturday.

According to Kiwanuka, they have managed to identify security personnel who were involved in assaulting people and will pursue them by way of private prosecution.

Daniel Mutebi, one of those nursing injuries at CPR medical center, says he was and others were kidnapped from a rally and whisked to a commuter taxi. He says they were undressed before they were severely beaten.

Wilson Male, the Mukono South NUP parliamentary candidate accuses the Electoral Commission led by Mark Muganzi Mayanja, the Mukono Registrar watching on as the acts of brutality against their supports are going on.

The Water State Minister, Ronald Kibuule, who is accused of masterminding attacks on opposition supporters, has denied any wrongdoing. He also notes he is aware of his supporters who have been attacked by Kiwanuka’s supporters.

UPDF Spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has advised the victims to file cases with police for appropriate follow-up. The Mukono Division Police Commander, Abubakar Musiho has confirmed received reports over the attacks on opposition supporters, saying he is investigating the fracas in Mukono North constituency.

********

URN