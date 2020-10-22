Abducted Ugandan fishermen freed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixteen Ugandan fishermen who were abducted by suspected Congolese militiamen from landing sites in Hoima and Kikuube district on Saturday last week have been freed. Fred Mujuni, the chairperson Kaiso landing site fishing community told URN in an interview that the sixteen fishermen were freed by their kidnappers on Wednesday after paying a ransom.

According to Mujuni, each fisherman paid Shillings 1.7 million to the militiamen to regain their freedom. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the fishermen were freed following the intervention of Ugandan security officials who engaged their Congolese counterparts.

He however declined to reveal the details of the fishermen saying they are still being interrogated by security to establish what transpired. The freed fishermen were abducted at gunpoint near Kaiso and Kijangi landing sites in Buseruka sub-county Hoima district and Sebigoro landing site in Kabwoya sub-county Kikuube district.

The gunmen ordered the fishermen to surrender their fishing gear before robbing 20 engines and 20 fishing boats. They later crossed with the fishermen and their loot to Tchomia landing site in Bunia district Ituri province in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Attacks by Congolese militia on the Lake Albert waters have been rampant since 2018. In April, two suspected Congolese militiamen were gunned down on Lake Albert waters in Hoima district. The duo was gunned down in a fire exchange with Uganda People’s Defense Forces- UPDF soldiers.

URN