860 firms join MTN FMCG Suite, boosting efficiency

Industry analysts say platforms like the FMCG Digital Suite are timely, especially with Africa projected to have over 500 million e-commerce users by 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda’s mobile-based supply chain platform for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies has registered strong uptake, with more than 860 businesses now onboarded less than two years after launch, underscoring the growing demand for digital transformation in the sector.

Launched in 2023, the FMCG Digital Suite was designed to digitise and automate the ordering, invoicing, payment, and returns processes in real-time. The suite has since gained significant traction across businesses dealing in beverages, milk, alcohol, and household essentials.

“This growth is a proof of MTN MoMo’s ability to provide innovative digital business solutions that improve supply chain efficiencies,” said Richard Yego, managing director of MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd in the MTN Uganda’s 2024 Annual Report.

“The FMCG business suite represents a significant step in our mission to empower businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and enable cashless payments within the consumer goods ecosystem.”

The FMCG Digital Suite forms part of MTN’s broader Ambition 2025 Strategy, which aims to create Africa’s largest and most valuable platform business by accelerating digital and financial inclusion.

Uganda’s FMCG sector, long characterised by fragmented supply chains and cash-heavy transactions, is now experiencing improved transparency and operational efficiency. Businesses using the platform are able to place orders, reconcile deliveries, and settle payments via MTN Mobile Money, significantly reducing reliance on physical cash and mitigating fraud and theft risks in distribution.

“We’ve created a smarter supply chain that empowers both manufacturers and last-mile sellers,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer at MTN Uganda. “It’s a win-win that improves liquidity, boosts trust in transactions, and supports business sustainability.”

Meanwhile, MTN Uganda has deployed MoMo Coach, an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot offering tailored micro-learning modules to merchants and agents.

Topics such as ‘Start Your Business,’ ‘Manage Your Money,’ and ‘Grow Your Business’ are helping bridge the gap in financial and digital literacy, while deepening user engagement with the ecosystem. MTN MoMo had 85,900 MoMo merchants and more than 213 agents as at the end of last year.

This dual strategy, enabling both access to digital tools and capacity building, is positioning MTN Uganda as a key player in reshaping enterprise operations for thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Industry analysts say platforms like the FMCG Digital Suite are timely, especially with Africa projected to have over 500 million e-commerce users by 2025, according to the International Trade Administration.

Similarly, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that digital commerce could contribute up to $180 billion to Africa’s GDP this year.

“We are committed to supporting the FMCG industry’s evolution,” said Yego. “The success of this platform is just the beginning. As digital adoption deepens, we foresee broader ecosystem opportunities that support economic growth.”