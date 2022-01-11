7 dead, scores injured in Agali road accident

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 7 traders were killed and scores others injured in an accident in Agali sub-county, Lira district on Monday evening.

The seven were killed when a Fuso truck registration number UBJ 354G they were traveling in with over 50 other market vendors and their goods overturned at Piiawac along Abako-Lira road at around 8pm on their way from Ajuri market in Alebtong district.

Eyewitnesses say the truck driver lost control and he tried to overtake another vehicle forcing the truck to overturn.

Seven people including 2 females and 5 males died on the spot. Over 20 other people aboard the truck including the driver identified as Jasper Odongo were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital with injuries.

Denis Okabo who witnessed the accident blamed it on over speeding, describing it as “nasty”. Okabo who happens to be a friend to the truck driver recounts the last time he had with Odongo before the end of last year.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson confirmed the incident blaming it on overloading, reckless driving, and over speeding.

A road user who encountered the truck prior to the accident concurs with the police spokesperson, saying the driver was over speeding.

“This Fuso almost crushed us. The driver was over speeding. I actually told the guys in the car we were in that it might not reach its destination. It saddens me seeing this, I wish the driver heed to our lights when we signaled him to slow down,” he said.

URN