6 children dead after eating suspected poisonous mushroom

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least six children have been confirmed dead, and several others hospitalized after allegedly consuming suspected poisonous mushrooms in Naputir Village, Loletio Sub County, Kotido District. The victims, mostly aged between three and eight years, are believed to have eaten wild mushrooms while unsupervised.

The tragic incident began on Sunday when the children, left alone as their parents attended a wedding in Rengen Sub County, went into the bush in search of food. Francis Aldon Lotoo, a Village Health Team (VHT) member in Naputir, said the children consumed wild mushrooms.

“Immediately after eating the mushrooms, the children started vomiting and experiencing diarrhea,” Lotoo reported. They were rushed to Panyangara HC3, but the first child died upon arrival. Lotoo added that the situation worsened, with more children showing similar symptoms. Six children were confirmed dead between Monday and Tuesday.

Tonny Achuma, the Kotido District Surveillance Focal Point Person, said samples of the suspected mushrooms have been sent to the National Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya for testing. He also confirmed that ten more individuals with similar symptoms were taken for treatment this morning, adding to the eight already admitted at Kotido General Hospital and Panyangara HC3.

Among the latest victims is Angelina Achen, a mother who was rushed with her son to Odoki Clinic in Kapadakok Trading Centre this morning after both developed similar symptoms, according to the VHT.

****

URN