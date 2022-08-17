51 ADF rebels killed since inception of Operation shujja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 51 rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF have been killed in active combat since November last year when the Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF attacked their bases in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

The operation code-named Shujja is jointly conducted with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo-FARDC in the two provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

According to a statement issued by the Operation Shujja spokesperson Maj. Peter Mugisa, the group has been defeated in the so-called triangle of death between the towns of Manono, Mitwaba and Pweto in Katanga, Eringeti triangle and the confluence of river Lusuluhi.

He added that the killed also include foreign experts found in the camps. The force also reported that they have recovered 20 SMGs, 3 PK machine guns, numerous ammunitions, laptops, assorted medicines, solar panels, IED materials, and vital documents among others. Eleven defectors and six ADFs were also captured during this period.

According to Mugisa, the rebel group has been denied the freedom to recruit and maintain its logistics supply chain across the border using entry points of Mpondwe-Kaindi, Rwamabale-Kyabone and Bundibugyo-Bungnga-Nobil.

He added that since the operation was launched last year, the local population that was displaced during the insurgency has now returned home with schools, churches and mosques also reopening.

“There is maximum support from the civilian population to the operations of our own forces in Eastern DRC,” Mugisa added. However, the forces have also recorded some challenges according to Maj. Mugisa and these include the vast and difficult terrain, inadequate zonal forces or local defence units, poor road infrastructure and some operational mistakes.

Mugisa describes the operation so far as a success in dislodging the rebel group from their stronghold areas.

URN