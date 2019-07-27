50,000 to be vaccinated against cholera in Bududa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 50,000 people will be vaccinated against Cholera in Bududa District.

The district is currently facing a Cholera outbreak. According to records, 51 cases have been registered. 48 of these have been discharged while 262 contacts have been listed for follow up.

The vaccination will target 22 parishes which include Busiliwa, Bushiyi, Bumwalukani, Saskusaku, Bumwalye, Bumasata, Bunambatsu, Bushunya, Bumusenyi and Banamanda.

The other parishes include; Buwashi, Bunandutu, Bunatsmya,Bulobi,Maaba,Shihulusi, Bumakhwa, Bumusi, Bubukasha, Bukibokolo, Bumatanda and Bunaporo.

Vaccination will be carried out using the oral Cholera Vaccine that has been in use since 2018. The vaccine offers protection against Cholera for five years.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says training of health workers is on-going.

“We are currently training health workers in the area who will vaccinate people. We plan on starting the vaccination on Sunday and we shall proceed in the coming weeks.”

The outbreak of cholera is being attributed to the flooding of River Manafwa during the recent rains.

The Health Ministry has been carrying out vaccination campaigns in cholera hot spots around the country. So far, more than 300,000 people in the districts of Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach and Buliisa.

The Ministry of Health will conduct the second dose vaccination campaign dose from August-September 2019.

