US VISAS: 43 Ugandans arrested over forged documents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 43 Ugandans have been arrested in the past seven months for attempting to apply for visas to the United States of America using forged documents. Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, James Bloomer, the Regional Security Officer at the United States Embassy Kampala, said the suspects were arrested between July 2025 and early 2026 after presenting fake documents during visa applications.

He said the cases were handed over to the Uganda Police Force, noting that the embassy has recorded a rise in such incidents. “If you try false documents in applying for a USA Visa, for instance, if you present a fake birth certificate, you won’t get a visa. If you try to go to university in the USA and present false academic documents, you won’t get a visa. We’ve had people with counterfeit money who want a visa. If we catch you, you will be arrested and will never have another chance to apply for a visa to the USA.” Bloomer said.

The embassy also warned that many Ugandans are being scammed by fraudsters exploiting public ignorance about visa bond payments. Bloomer explained that visa bond payments are made only after a visa has been issued, cautioning applicants against paying any money beforehand.

Bloomer also advised Ugandans who successfully obtain visas to strictly follow immigration rules while in the United States. “If you get the privilege to travel to the US, follow instructions while in the US, like how long you are supposed to stay. Don’t stay longer. It is an agreement between you and the US government to follow the rules of the visa. You therefore have to follow the rules of the visa.” Bloomer stated.

Kituuma Rusoke, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force, said fraudsters often target desperate people seeking quick ways to obtain visas. “They target people who are green on the processes, who are in a state of urgency, who are so much trusting and who are very desperate for solutions. These fraudsters usually use IDs for agencies, fake introduction letters and fake office numbers when actually they are all fake. Once they receive money they disappear and leave victims frustrated.” Kituuma said.

He urged victims of visa-related fraud to report such cases to police instead of remaining silent.

Meanwhile, the United States has introduced a visa bond requirement for Ugandans applying for visitor visas, ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 US dollars (about Shs18 million to Shs54 million). The 12-month pilot programme aims to reduce visa overstays. The bond is refundable if the visa holder complies with immigration rules and leaves the United States within the permitted period.

****

URN