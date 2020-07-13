400 homesteads submerged by rising L. Albert water levels in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The devastating floods resulting from the rising levels of water in Lake Albert have submerged more than 400 homesteads in Hoima district displacing more than 2000 people.

The most affected people are at Kiryamboga, Nana, Fofo, Rwentale and Hoimo landing sites in Tonya parish in Buseruka sub county.

The affected people have set up makeshift structures at Fofo landing site playground.

Doreen Akumu, a resident of Fofo landing site says when the floods started on Sunday night, they made an alarm but didn’t receive any help.

He says the floods destroyed her household property including mattresses, clothes and sacks of cassava flour among others.

Stephen Oyergiu, a fisherman at Rwentale landing site says the situation is out of hand with many families sleeping in the cold.

George Rundi, another resident says he fled with his children on Sunday night after noticing that the house was being submerged.

Kenneth Talemwa also a resident says life has become very difficult as they lack food, clean water and medical supplies.

Ali Tinkamanyire, the Buseruka sub county LC 3 chairperson says despite the fact that they haven’t registered any death, the situation is appalling.

He says residents are at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases such as typhoid and cholera due to the deteriorating sanitation in the area.

Floods have caused similar havoc in the neighboring Buliisa district where over 2000 homesteads have been submerged in Butiaba sub county and Buliisa town council.

The affected include Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili, Walukuba, Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali in Butiaba sub county.

They have also submerged Wanseko, Kigwera, Karakaba and Songalendu landing site in Buliisa town council.

Several people have been displaced around Ugandan water bodies such as Lake Victoria and Kyoga because of increased water levels.

*****

URN