36 jailed NUP supporters seek bail from high court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | vAt least three dozen supporters of National Unity Platform who were denied bail by the Court Martial have made a bid for freedom before the High Court Criminal Division in Kampala.

The group that is currently in Kitalya and Kigo prisons on charges of illegal possession of ammunition comprises both male and female detainees.

They are; Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdul Souldier, Kenny Kyalimpa , Mudde Ntambi, William Nyanzi alias Mbogo, Lukeman Mwijukye alias Kampala, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Eddoboozi , Adam Matovu, Shakirah Nambozo alias Sukie, Ibrahim Tamale, Muzafuru Mwanje alias Main Gate alias Muwa, Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu, Achileo Kivumbi, Joseph Onzima alias Tawa , Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young and Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family.

Others are: Samson Ssekiranda alias Giant, Sharifa Najja alias Don Sharifa , Brian Ssemanda alias Director Museveni Must Go, Robert Katumba, Faisol Kigongo alias Ras Fazo , Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam , Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Doggy City, Daniel Onywerot alias Dan Magic , Hussein Mukasa alias OShea, Johnbosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

These were part of a group of 49 NUP supporters who were arrested on arrival in Kalangala District during the presidential campaigns of NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and charged before Masaka Magistrates Court, given bail and after three days they were rearrested and taken to the military court martial on charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

But they were denied bail February on 15, 2021 by the Court Martial presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti on grounds that the acts of violence are most likely to continue once released.

However, today their lawyers led by George Musisi and Benjamin Katana have filed another application before the Criminal Division asking for bail on grounds that the offenses against them are bailable.

They have attached the affidavits of accused persons which were sworn inside Kigo and Kitalya Government’s prisons on February 23 2021.

In the supportive affidavits, the applicants maintain their innocence on the charges against them. They add that the court martial has not informed them of when their trial is likely to commence or even the status of investigations.

“I have been on remand since then and I’m informed by my lawyers of M/S Pace Advocates which information I verily believe to be true that the court martial has not fixed a date to next appear or be tried” reads the affidavit of Eddie Mutwe in part.

Another accused person musician Nubian Li states that he has never been charged with any criminal offense and neither has he ever dishonored bail before.

“That I have a fixed place of abode within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court. That once I’m granted bail, I will abide by all the conditions set by this Honorable court”, reads Nubian Li’s affidavit in part.

All the accused persons have convinced court that they have substantial sureties who guarantee that they will not abscond from trial once the bail has been granted.

They also state that they will not interfere with the investigations and state witnesses if any, once they have been released. Further, they swear that they have fixed places of abode within the jurisdictions of the high court and they are willing to abide by the conditions imposed on them by court.

Their lawyers led by Musisi have told court that they are willing to bring witnesses from over 50 people led by the top officials of the NUP.

Last month, the NUP Principal Robert Kyagulanyi released a list of more than 200 people he described as his supporters who had reportedly been arrested and taken by state operatives to unknown places.

Their relatives and friends some of them have since appeared in the media shedding tears appealing to government to bring back their loved ones.

URN