KOTIDO: 34 street children enrolled in school

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kotido district authorities have enrolled in school 34 street children who were rounded up in Kotido municipality. The operation followed a resolution that was passed by the District Security Committee.

Charles Ichogor, the Kotido RDC said that the measures are meant to step up operations to eliminate children from the streets of Kotido town and rehabilitate them in their respective homes and enrolled in school.

Calisto Longole, the Kotido Central Police Station Community Liaison Officer said the 34 male Juveniles who are between the ages of 4 to 17 years have been enrolled at Kotido Army Primary School as the authorities trace their parents.

He said that the pupils will be supported with educational materials, uniforms, and other basic needs needed at school.

Longole also revealed that during the same operations, security personnel also arrested more than 30 people on allegations of involvement in criminal activities.

They were arrested from crime-prone areas smoking marijuana. Longole says the suspects have also been arraigned in court and some have been remanded to Kotido government prison on charges of being a nuisance while others have been sentenced to prison for 2 weeks to 3 months.

Longole also revealed that the operations to round up school-going children will move to the kraals within Kotido district.

URN