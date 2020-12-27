329 arrested in bars during Christmas and Boxing day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 329 people were arrested by Katwe and Kira police divisions during operations on Christmas and Boxing day.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says 147 people were picked from various bars like Happy Boyz Namasuba and New Best Hotel Nateete among others.

“They are being held on charges of engaging in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act and will appear in court on Monday 28/12/2020,” said Owoyesigyire.

Kira police division also conducted operations in Kireka, Bweyogerere, Namugongo and Kiira which led to the arrest of 182 people from bars. According to police, the suspects were found flouting the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We warn bar owners that operations to enforce guidelines against the spread of coronavirus are on and those found operating bars in contravention of the fight against COVID-19 will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” added Owoyesigyire.

*****

URN