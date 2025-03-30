3 pupils injured as sino truck rams into school

KASESE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Three pupils of Shalom Junior School in Bwera, Kasese district have been injured after a sino truck rammed into their school.

The truck registration number UBP 057N driven by a yet to be identified driver was carrying marram when it failed to negotiate a corner as a result of a slippery road surface and it overturned.

Police says the truck fell on the school fence where three children identified as Brighton Mumbere aged six, Adrati Sixtusi aged three years and Edrick Mumbere of three years were standing. They were severely injured.

The Rwenzor East regional Police Spokesperson spokesperson Nelson Tumushime, said the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment while police continues to pursue the truck driver.

Police has since toured the vehicle to Bwera division police pending inspection.

URN