250,000 pay respects to Pope Francis ahead of funeral

ROME, ITALY | THE INDEPENDENT | The coffin of Pope Francis has been sealed in a private ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica, after some 250,000 mourners paid their respects. Public viewing of Pope Francis’s body ended on Friday.

The ceremony, led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, began with the reading of a document listing the stages of Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s life and his most important activities as Pope.

It stated that the memory of the 266th Pope “remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity” , the Vatican Official News agency reported

Among the milestones mentioned were his stay in Germany at the end of the 1980s and his multifaceted work in Argentina.

“He was a simple and popular pastor in his archdiocese, who travelled far and wide, even by metro and bus. He lived in a flat and prepared his own food because he felt like a normal person.” the document read.

After reading the document,Archbishop Diego Ravelli spread a white silk cloth over the face of the Pope, while Cardinal-Camerlengo Farrell sprinkled Francis with holy water.

A bag containing coins and medals minted during his pontificate was then placed in the coffin with the Pope. the Vatican News agency reported

The lid was then placed on the zinc coffin, along with Francis’ cross and coat of arms and a plaque with the Pope’s name and the duration of his life and Petrine ministry, while psalms were sung.

The Pope had been lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica since Wednesday.

Since then the huge crowds of visitors estimated around 250,000 over the last three days, paid thier respects before St Peter’s emptied on Friday night.

Hundreds of people who had been lining up for hours have already started to make their way to St Peter’s Square for the Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis.

Dozens of heads of State, reigning monarchs and other leaders are expected to attend the funeral .

The funeral mass will begin at 10:00am local time in Vatican and thereafter buried in tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major .

The tomb has been made of marble of from, the land of his Italian grandparents.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at age of 88 .

