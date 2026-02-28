2025 PLE: UNEB summons 109 candidates, administrators over withheld results

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 109 former Primary Seven candidates and administrators from Kitovu and Nyamarwa Primary Schools in Nyamarwa Sub-county, Kibaale District, are expected to appear before the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) over suspected examination malpractice. The summons follows the withholding of their 2025 Primary Leaving Examination results, which have not yet been released, even as Senior One classes commenced earlier in February 2026.

In a February 10th, 2026 letter, UNEB directed the head teachers and affected candidates to appear before its Examination Security Committee on 10th March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. at its Kyambogo offices in Kampala. According to Gerald Mugenyi Nsubuga and Anthony Birimumaiso, the head teachers of Kitovu and Nyamarwa Primary Schools, respectively, UNEB alleges that the schools provided external assistance to candidates during the Science paper.

Birimumaiso said the school is mobilising resources to enable administrators and candidates to travel to Kampala and defend themselves before the committee.

Parents have expressed concern over the continued delay in releasing the results. John Birungi said the schools have never been involved in malpractice and urged UNEB to hold administrators accountable rather than punish innocent pupils.

Another parent, Grace Nyanjura, asked UNEB to release the results, noting that the school had screened candidates before the examinations and retained those believed capable of passing.

Kibaale District Inspector of Schools in charge of Guidance and Counselling, Gorret Nambiro, said 2,627 candidates sat the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination in 62 centres across the district. Of these, 218 passed in Division I, 1,233 in Division II, 604 in Division III, 244 in Division IV, 207 failed, and eight missed the examinations.

She noted that results from only two centres — Nyamarwa and Kitovu Primary Schools — were withheld over suspected malpractice and urged parents to remain calm as investigations continue.

