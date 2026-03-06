2025 PLE: 35 candidates to repeat class over malpractice in Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All 35 candidates who sat for the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at Rushabo Primary School in Kahungye Sub-County, Kabale District, have been advised to repeat the class after investigations by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) confirmed that they were involved in examination malpractice.

The candidates’ results were confiscated by UNEB during the release of the national PLE results on January 30, 2026. The school head teacher, David Matsiko, together with the affected candidates, was later summoned to appear before the UNEB Security Committee in Kampala on February 26, 2026.

During the meeting, Matsiko and the candidates were questioned over allegations of collusion and receiving external assistance while answering the Science paper.

According to Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer, investigations established concrete evidence of examination malpractice. Kalule says during the hearing, the candidates admitted that they had received assistance while answering questions in the Science paper.

Kalule says that as a result of the findings, UNEB cancelled the candidates’ results. She added that the examination body has advised the candidates to repeat Primary Seven during the current academic year as the only available option.

Kalule further reveals that UNEB is considering disciplinary action against officials who failed to properly supervise the examinations.

Education records from Kabale District indicate that out of 3,467 candidates who sat for the 2025 PLE, only 219 obtained Division One, 1,838 Division Two, 773 Division Three, 373 Division Four, 206 Division U, and 58 Division X.

This represents a decline compared to the 2024 PLE results, where out of 3,225 registered candidates, 257 obtained Division One, 1,946 Division Two, 700 Division Three, 174 Division Four, 109 Division U, and 51 Division X.

****

URN