200 more homesteads submerged in Buliisa

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More 200 homesteads in Butiaba sub-county in Buliisa district have been submerged due to the rising water levels in Lake Albert. The homes were submerged on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The most affected people are from the landing sites of Butiaba, Tugombilli, Kigungu Serule, Triangle, Bugoigo and Kamagongoro among others all in Butiaba sub county.

The affected people including are sleeping in the cold, under trees, in the nearby churches and schools.

William Bamuturaki,one of the affected fishermen at Tugombilli landing site says the situation currently is unbearable for them since they have no where to go and have no food to eat.

Ruth Biwaga a mother of four says she has spent the last three days sleeping in the cold under the tree with her children since her house was completely submerged by water.

Hamis Wandera, another affected person at Butiaba landing site says all most all homes in Butiaba are at the verge of being submerged if no appropriate measures are undertaken to control the rising water levels.

Vicent Okello, a resident of Kawaibanda landing site says despite the devastating calamity that ravaged several homes in the area, government seems not bothered to help them yet hey need relief food, clean water and medical supplies.

Mugenyi Malitabu, the Butiaba sub county LC3 chairperson too calls on the government to immediately respond saying the situation is currently out of their hands.

He says there is a possibility that more homes could get submerged and more people are likely to be displaced by the continued rising lake Albert water levels.

In June, more than 500 homesteads at various landing sites in the same sub-county of Butiaba were submerged by water from the rising levels of Lake Albert.

In May, more than 200 residents in Dei and Panyimur sub counties in Pakwach district were displaced by water from Lake Albert.

*****

URN