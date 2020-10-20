15 arrested inside betting hall

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 15 suspects are in police custody following their arrest from in a betting hall at Mabirizi Plaza in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects were picked up by a joint security team comprising Local Defence Units –LDUs and Field Force Unit –FFU officers under the command of Ivan Nduhura, the operations Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police Area.

They were found placing bets on UEFA Champions League matches scheduled for Tuesday evening.

According to Nduhura, they acted on a tip-off that some youths were in a betting hall arguing on the suitable matches to stake on their bets.

Police says the suspects were crowded in a small room belonging to Homebet in contravention of the coronavirus disease- COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“It is clear betting places are still closed. Opening them is a violation of presidential directives on covid-19,” Nduhura said.

All places of social gatherings are still closed following the nationwide lockdown announced by the president in March to control the spread of the COVID-19.

URN