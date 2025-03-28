144 killed, 732 injured in Myanmar following 7.7-magnitude earthquake

YANGON, Myanmar | Xinhua | At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday, the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council reported.

Myanmar’s State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that the deaths included 96 from the capital Nay Pyi Taw, 18 from Sagaing and 30 from Kyaukse, according to the report.

The injured included 432 from Nay Pyi Taw and 300 from Sagaing, it added.

Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway, it said.

Min Aung Hlaing also called for assistance from the international community, the report said. ■