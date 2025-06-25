14 unopposed in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The nomination exercise for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries is gaining momentum, with increased activity at the party’s Electoral Commission offices in Kyadondo, Kampala.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the party offices in Kampala, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, headed by Dr. Tanga Odoi, revealed that 14 aspirants have so far been nominated unopposed and are now awaiting to contest in the 2026 general elections.

Dr. Tanga Odoi also confirmed that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will return his nomination papers on July 4, 2025. Museveni is seeking nomination both as party chairperson and as the presidential flag bearer.

Earlier on Monday, Odoi indicated that Museveni will officially pick the papers on Saturday.

NRM Deputy Spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa read the names of the unopposed aspirants at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, NRM Communications Director Emmanuel Dombo stated that all interested candidates for the Central Executive Committee -CEC are expected to start picking the forms effective June 26th 2025 and return the nomination forms between July 2nd and July 4. He said President Museveni has scheduled July 4 for his submission, following an earlier expression of interest set for June 28.

Among those nominated today is State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Refugees, Lillian Aber, to contest as the NRM flag bearer for Kitgum District Woman MP. She emphasised her commitment to service delivery and voiced optimism that voters would recognise her past achievements. Aber said she valued competitive elections for the exchange of ideas and urged for peaceful campaigning while also mobilising support for President Museveni’s re-election.

On the other hand, Dr. Charles Ngabirano has also been nominated for the Rwampara East Constituency. He expressed the need to continue ongoing development initiatives, including coffee processing, road maintenance, electricity, and water supply, noting the importance of mobilising government support to sustain these efforts.

Ngabirano called for a peaceful campaign and urged his supporters to avoid acts of violence, while expressing confidence in his chances against his opponent.

King James Nkizamagara, nominated for Isingiro North Constituency, raised concerns about alleged bias among NRM registrars in the area. He said the party’s Electoral Commission had received complaints regarding the involvement of registrars in supporting the incumbent, State Minister Bright Rwamirama.

Nkizamagara noted that if electoral irregularities arise, responsibility would rest with the party leadership and urged the commission to appoint impartial officials.

Others who were nominated include former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, who is seeking the Bududa District Woman MP seat, Fiona Nakku for National Female Youth MP, Ronald Apuuli Tugume for Makindye West, and Doreen Keita, former Deputy RCC for Kampala Central, who is also contesting in Makindye West.

The nomination process is still progressing and was earlier in the morning disrupted by the downpour.

The primaries will be held on July 16th 2025, which will be by lining up behind candidates.

