13,000 households in Serere displaced by rising Lake Kyoga water levels

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 13,000 households have been displaced by rising Lake Kyoga water levels in Serere district. The most affected are residents in Bugondo, Kadungulu, Labor, Pingire, Kateta and Kyere sub-counties.

In Bugondo sub county, more than half of the 39 villages have been submerged displacing 6,000 households.

Apollo Ewidu, the sub-county chairperson of Bugondo says the rising water levels have not only affected the people at the lake shores but every household in the lower belt.

According to Ewidu, more than 20,000 gardens of crops have been destroyed, 6,000 households displaced, 100 livestock dead and 70% of roads inaccessible. He adds that 1,800 pit latrines in schools and health facilities have collapsed causing fear of an outbreak of cholera.

The rising water levels have also cut off Nsambua road in Pingire sub county and Bugondo ginnery road forcing residents to resort to canoes for transport.

Michael Ongwara, the sub-county chairperson of Pingire says all the 14 villages have been affected.

Joseph Opit Okojo, the LCV chairperson Serere says that the government should intervene and provide relief to the affected communities.

In Kaberamaido district, the water has affected mainly Kobulubulu and Ochero sub-counties.

Haman Ejoku, the Principle Assistant Secretary notes that most families in the affected sub-counties are living in extreme poverty and suffering since the water has affected their household income.

The fresh recording from Lake Kyoga water level indicates that the rising water has exceeded the historical maximum recorded of 13.25 meters in 1964.

