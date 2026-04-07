11 killed, 33 injured in road crash in Mbarara-Kampala bus crash

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | 11 people were killed and 33 others injured in a road crash in the central Ugandan district of Lwengo early Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Twaha Kasirye, spokesperson for police in the southern region, told Xinhua by telephone that the accident occurred at Kalegero Corner along the Masaka-Mbarara Highway and involved a passenger bus.

Kasirye said a speeding truck traveling from Masaka toward Mbarara lost control and rammed into the bus, which was heading from Rukungiri to Kampala, at around 2:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).

He added that the bodies had been taken to a mortuary, while the injured were taken to nearby health centers in Lyantonde and Kyazanga. ■