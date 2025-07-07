11 kids missing as 59 deaths confirmed in U.S. Texas flood

HOUSTON | Xinhua | Eleven children remained missing on Sunday, three days after a major flash flood killed at least 59 people in central Texas, the second largest U.S. state, authorities said.

Rescue teams are still searching for the children and one counselor missing from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, the county’s Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news briefing.

“We will continue to search, our search efforts (will last) until everybody is found,” he said.

The confirmed death toll included 21 children, he added.

About 20 counties in Texas were affected by the flood. ■