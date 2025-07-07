Monday , July 7 2025
Home / WORLD / 11 kids missing as 59 deaths confirmed in U.S. Texas flood

11 kids missing as 59 deaths confirmed in U.S. Texas flood

The Independent July 7, 2025 WORLD Leave a comment

Images from Texas floods last year. This year’s was more intense and has cost lives

HOUSTON | Xinhua | Eleven children remained missing on Sunday, three days after a major flash flood killed at least 59 people in central Texas, the second largest U.S. state, authorities said.

Rescue teams are still searching for the children and one counselor missing from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, the county’s Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news briefing.

“We will continue to search, our search efforts (will last) until everybody is found,” he said.

The confirmed death toll included 21 children, he added.

About 20 counties in Texas were affected by the flood. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved