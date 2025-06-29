1,000 Kikuube residents get free medical services

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1,000 residents of Buhuka Parish in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube District, have received critical healthcare services through a free medical camp organized by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda Limited.

The medical camp took place at Buhuka Health Center III at Nsonga Landing Site Village on Friday. The camp attracted various groups of people including community leaders, the elderly, children, youth, and women.

It focused on treatment of illnesses such as hypertension, Malaria, blood pressure, antenatal services, dental checks, eye problems, cancer screening, HIV/AIDS testing and counselling services among others.

Hu Weijie, Vice President of CNOOC Uganda Limited, explained that quality healthcare is paramount noting that the company is committed to enhancing the health sector in the communities where they operate.

He stated that CNOOC aims to improve access to healthcare and contribute to a healthier future for the people within their operational areas and Uganda as a whole.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LCV Vice Chairperson, applauded CNOOC Uganda for the coming up with the free medical care services noting that there is a need for more free health camps in the district, as many community members are struggling with various ailments.

He tasked residents in the district to take advantage of such opportunities to assess their health status and seek treatment when needed.

Gilbert Kyomuhendo, a resident of Buhuka LC1 Village says offering free medical examinations, counseling services, and other health-related services can help people live longer by receiving proper medical attention.

Grace Nyayenga 35, a resident of Songa landing site in Buhuka parish who received free antenatal services demanded that the free medical services in the community be conducted routinely since most people are poor and cannot afford to treat themselves.

The free medical camp, organized under the theme “Health and wellness for a better future,” is an example of CNOOC Uganda Limited’s efforts to support community well-being. The company operates the Kingfisher Oil Field on the shore of Lake Albert in Kikuube District.

Their activities include a planned Central Processing Facility (CPF) with a capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, the drilling of 31 oil wells on four well pads, the construction of flow lines, and a feeder pipeline.

The engagement also features a proposed oil refinery at Kabaale Parish in Hoima District.

Among the wells, some will produce oil while others will inject water into the reservoir to enhance production.

URN