BALAALO: Officials manage to evict another 100 cattle from Madi Okollo

Madi Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security authorities in Madi Okollo district, West Nile, have successfully evicted another 100 herds of cattle belonging to Balaalo cattle keepers, as part of the ongoing Operation Harmony.

The cattle and their owners were loaded onto four trucks at a central point near Madi Okollo district headquarters on Monday and Tuesday and taken to Hoima.

The cattle reportedly belonged to Ruhinda, who had been keeping them in Okollo Town Council.

Collins Asea, the Police Spokesperson for North and West Nile, confirmed the second phase of Balaalo eviction. “This operation was carried out with the full support and cooperation of the District Security Committee, ensuring a peaceful and orderly eviction process”.

There are estimated to be 200 Balaalo still believed to be residing in different parts of West Nile, especially in Obongi, Yumbe, Terego, Pakwach, Nebbi and Madi Okollo. According to Asea Police is further calling upon the remaining Balaalo to adhere to the President’s directive to vacate the regions peacefully.

Two weeks ago, over 170 herds of cattle belonging to the Balaalo cattle keepers were peacefully evacuated from West Nile in the first phase of Operation Harmony and transported up to Karuma, where they were left to continue to their home areas.

