🟥 LIVE: Uganda Cranes 🇺🇬 vs Guinea 🇬🇳 starting line up

Namboole, Uganda | FUFA.COM | Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put and captain Khalid Aucho have called for unity and solid support ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification Group G return leg encounter against Guinea tonight at Namboole Stadium.

Both sides are desperate for maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive following disappointing results in match day five where Uganda fell 3-1 to Mozambique, while Guinea was held to a shocking goalless draw by Somalia. The Cranes remain on six points with Guinea slightly ahead on seven.

The reverse fixture in November 2023 saw Guinea edge Uganda 2-1 in Morocco.

However, history favors Uganda at Namboole, where they last hosted Guinea in the 2014 AFCON qualifiers, winning 2-0 thanks to a Geoffrey Massa brace. Massa, now the Uganda Cranes team manager will be hoping for another victorious night at the stadium.

Despite Guinea boasting several top players competing in European leagues, Paul Put remains confident in his team’s ability.

“Guinea has quality players competing at a high level in Europe, but we also have a strong team capable of competing in our own way. I believe in my players and the support behind us.”

Put also emphasized the importance of staying focused, stating:

“Tomorrow is important, we still have so many games. Everything is open, and anything can still happen. In football, everything is possible, we just have to stay behind the team.”

Acknowledging past struggles in particular custodian Isima Watenga who didn’t have a good day in office, he said,

“Even the best goalkeepers make mistakes, it’s part of the game and a mental challenge. Football is a team sport; we win together, we learn together, and we grow stronger together.”

Captain Khalid Aucho, the only squad member remaining from the 2014 victory over Guinea at Namboole, issued a passionate rallying cry.

“Our young players are the future; they took us to AFCON, and we must continue to uplift and motivate them, even in tough times. I call upon the nation and the media to support them. Let’s turn up in numbers at Namboole and back the Cranes. We shall not disappoint!”

With history, home advantage and a determined squad, Uganda Cranes will be hoping to reignite their qualification hopes in front of an expectant home crowd.

The FUFA President Moses Hassim Magogo attended the last training at the Mandela National Stadium.

The FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim checked on the team after the last training session at the Mandela National Stadium

“The people off the pitch want to see the team winning. We believe our team and players is the best. Go out and fight, give it your very best. If you win, everyone will be happy.” – Magogo Moses Hassim, FUFA President

