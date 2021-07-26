Zombo DPC, CID and two others in trouble for aiding escape of notorious suspect

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two top police bosses in Zombo district and two of their juniors are in trouble for allegedly aiding the escape of a notorious suspect from lawful custody.

A team of officers from Arua Central Police station picked up the acting Zombo District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police-ASP, Joshua Twongo, the Criminal Investigations Officer, Paul Wanjara, the In-Charge of case files and another crime intelligence officer, both corporals over the weekend on the orders of the West Nile Regional Police Commander, Enock Baine.

According to information from the police, the suspects picked up Dennis Ogenmungu, a notorious robber from Arua Central Police Station following his arrest on a tipoff from an informer. Ogenmungu is on the police wanted list in Zombo district.

Hudson Ochen, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson says that upon picking the suspect, the four officers did not deliver him to Zombo where he is needed for prosecution.

He says that when information reached the RDC, he immediately rushed to Zombo three days after the release of the suspect to the officers and ordered their arrest when they failed to explain his whereabouts.

Andrew Kajoyingi, the Zombo Resident District Commissioner has condemned the the police officers for aiding the escape of the suspect. According to the RDC, he escaped an attack by the same suspect in Zombo two weeks ago when he and others raided an army detach in Zeu masquerading as forest workers.

A UPDF soldier and five civilians including four Congolese and one Ugandan lost their lives in the attack. Kajoyingi, who has pitched camp in Arua to follow the disciplinary hearing, says that the wanted suspect is a member of a rebel group based in DR Congo.

He is wanted for robbing a gun from a police officer and motorcycle at gunpoint. By the time of filing this report, preparations were underway to receive the Police Disciplinary Team from Kampala. Both the police and army in Zombo have commenced investigations to establish the whereabouts of the missing suspect.

URN