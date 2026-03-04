ZEIJA: Judiciary to expedite cases if sufficiently funded

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice of Uganda, Dr. Flavian Zeija, has assured Ugandans that the judiciary will dispose of cases more efficiently and promptly, provided funding gaps are addressed and sufficient resources are allocated. Speaking in Soroti on Tuesday evening, Dr. Zeija addressed concerns about case backlogs, denied bail, and prison congestion across the country.

“You raised the issues of case backlog, lack of bail, and congested prisons. We understand these concerns, but we can’t have these sessions effectively unless the necessary funding is provided,” Dr. Zeija stated. He revealed that while the judiciary should have 150 judges, only 90 are currently serving nationwide due to budget constraints.

“I want you to take this very well: the judiciary’s budget is 34 percent of that of Parliament, meaning the budget of Parliament is 69 percent higher than that of the judiciary,” he said. Dr. Zeija noted that the judiciary’s budget has remained largely stagnant for the past three years, with only a minor increase in 2022. “We have many qualified lawyers who could step in as judges, but we cannot recruit them unless we have the budget,” he lamented.

He further emphasized that the lack of funding affects other critical areas, including paying witnesses and lawyers in criminal cases. “If our MPs can address these challenges, then we can handle the necessary changes. The root cause of all these issues is our limited funding,” he added. Dr. Zeija also discussed the demand for operational Grade One Magistrate Courts in every district and additional High Court circuits.

“While this is a valuable idea, we cannot proceed because we have yet to fill the gaps left by missing High Court judges. If we receive the necessary funding to recruit more judicial officers, we will address these issues immediately,” he stated. On access to justice, he said the percentage of people seeking justice has risen from 5 percent to 10 percent, according to a 2024 report.

“I call upon the Uganda Law Society to reconsider our approach. If we continuously disparage the judiciary, people will be reluctant to seek justice,” Dr. Zeija said, adding an illustrative warning: “Imagine if you were a parent with daughters; if you constantly referred to them as prostitutes, would you expect anyone to marry them?” He also addressed mandatory bail, suggesting improvements to allow eligible individuals to be processed without cumbersome delays.

He added that lawyers requesting unnecessary adjournments and filing frivolous applications contribute to delays. Eddie Nagulu of the Uganda Law Society echoed concerns, saying, “There’s no way we can discuss access to justice when only a small fraction of the population benefits.” He noted public frustration, adding, “Since the parliamentary elections, only two people in Teso have attempted to petition the courts. The rest have abandoned the process, even after alleging election rigging, because they believe the courts will not provide any assistance.”

Nagulu urged the Chief Justice to resolve tensions between the Uganda Law Society and the judiciary to create a more conducive environment for citizens. Anna Adeke Ebaju, Woman MP for Soroti, commended improvements in the judiciary but highlighted the pressing problem of prison congestion. “Many individuals remain in remand for extended periods, often due to petty crimes that could have been resolved swiftly. I can share my personal experience, having also been on remand. The prisons are overcrowded with cases that could be disposed of efficiently,” she said.

Adeke called on the Chief Justice to prioritize the tracking of judicial performance. “If it involves hearing criminal cases, let’s ensure we have more sessions, not just one or two throughout the entire year,” she urged. While the judiciary continues to face challenges, primarily due to underfunding and resource shortages, Dr. Zeija expressed optimism that, with government support, engagement from legal professionals, and cooperation with civil society, access to justice and efficiency in Uganda’s judicial system can improve.

URN