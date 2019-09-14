Zambian Muthiya wins his second Uganda Open Pro title

Top five

➡ Muthiya Madalitso 🇿🇲 72 66 69 72 (-9))

➡ Charamba Tongoona 🇿🇼 70 71 70 72 (-5)

➡ Stephen Ferreira 🇿🇼 76 69 68 71 (-4)

➡ Dismas Indiza 🇰🇪 73 76 63 73 (-3)

➡ Andre Nel 76 68 73 69 71 (+5)

Best placed Ugandan

13th ➡ Phillip Kasozi 🇺🇬 75 73 74 (+4)

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Zambian Muthiya Madalitso picked his 2nd Uganda Open professional title, edging Zimbabwe’s Charamba Tongoona by four strokes at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course on Saturday.

He ended the 72 hole event with a score of 279, nine-under par to win the sh41million top prize. Charamba gets sh27million, Ferreira sh15million and Indiza sh11million.

The Open this year is Uganda’s first Safari Pro Tour event and has attracted a record number of foreign entrants gunning for a lion’s share of the $50,000 cash prize.

Players from 19 different countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Swaziland, USA, Spain and Portugal competws in the Safari tour event.

The other Safari Tour events of the 12 in East Africa are scheduled for Entebbe next month, and next year at the Kitante UGC Open. (see full list bottom)

The event marks the climax of an amazing three weeks of Uganda Open action that started with the Ladies, then Amateur, to the Professionals now. Nile Breweries under their brand Castle Lite, are the anchor sponsors of the Open. Co-sponsors are Absa, UTB, Minet, Pepsi, NTV Uganda, DSTV, Serena Hotels, Timecop security, Isuzu, Britam Insurance and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Indiza’s near perfect #UGGolfOpen19 ⛳ scorecard on day 3!!

❇ 9⃣ birdies

❇ 9⃣ pars

❇ 9⃣ under Course record 63

Par – SCORE

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 3

3⃣ ➡ 2

4⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 3

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 2

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 4

UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (Rwanda)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vincent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

❇Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019 (DONE)

❇Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019

❇Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

❇Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

❇Event 5 Rwanda Open (Kigali Golf Club) 6th – 9th November 2019

❇Event 6 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

❇Event 7 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

❇Event 8 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

❇Event 9 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

❇Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

❇Event 11 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

❇Event 12 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

➡ 2019 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020