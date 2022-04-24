Zafaran drops the first audio and video Song, Sweet Heart

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Swangz Avenues newbie and signee Zafaran on Friday officially kicked off her music career after dropping her first single and video. The sensational singer is here to prove to many how her vocals and lyrical maturity are powerful through her song.
The song sweetheart was written by Dokta Brain and Produced by Bomba and the video was directed by
Gabriel Kyambadde. Zafaran, real name Josephine Nakyoonyi joined the Music record label Swangz
Avenue early last month after signing an undisclosed contract.
In the simple and colourful music video, Zafaran is seen doing moves and gestures of being deeply in
love with her long-time sweetheart. In the video are scenes of beautiful choreographers that add sauce
to the lyrically rich and good song. The costumes that are characterized by cultural wears and outfits
bring out her real image of a proud African artiste and these too paint an extra picture that’s eye-
catching in the video.
The song is defined by good acoustic instruments and beats giving you access to Zafaran’s vocals and her
lyricism. Whereas she sings about her unending love for her intimate handsome sweetheart, the song is
also danceable too which will see it hitting lots of airwaves and top countdowns on media platforms.
The lines, “Title ya ma lover kanjikuwe Kuba amasanyu ompera mu bandale” are a deliberate jab at the
tag-hashing generation that we have become, and an overdue one. Bomba’s signature production style
defines the song, with light synth strings and some gorgeous harmonies.
Another favourite thing about this song is it’s littered with bridges, interludes and progressions, aspects that define a new generation of musicians that have tones of technical ability to back their creativity.
Throw in the fact that Sweet Heart is surprisingly a catchy tune and better to grudgingly admit that
watching this video and listening to the audio is an enjoyable experience.