Zaake probe reveals CCTV coverage gap in Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Investigations into the alleged confrontation between the Mityana Municipality Member of parliament, Francis Zaake and Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe have suffered a setback.

Zaake is accused of confronting Prof. Nawangwe when he appeared before the Education Committee of parliament that was investigating the stalemate at Makerere University following the implementation of the 15 percent tuition policy increment.

It is emerging that the incident wasn’t captured on camera due to absence of CCTV cameras in the conference hall where the confrontation allegedly took place, according to Annabelle Nyiramahoro, the head of security in parliament.

She told the Rules, Discipline and Privileges Committee chaired by Clement Obote Ongalo, which is investigating the matter that the camera only captured Prof. Nawangwe and Zaake in the corridors of the conference hall and not inside where the incident took place.

Nyiramahoro showed the committee footage of Zaake exiting the building followed by Prof. Nawangwe shortly after. There was no evidence of the confrontation except a small view through the lenses in the corridors that showed Zaake pointing a finger at someone believed to be Nawangwe inside the conference hall.

Asked by Ongalo why the security team doesn’t have cameras inside committee rooms and the conference hall, Nyiramahoro said before she came to Parliament, there was resistance from MPs on the proposal to install cameras there as the rooms are used for other purposes other than parliamentary work.

Ongalo noted that this the second time the Rules committee has failed to access video evidence when needed. He cited the investigations into the dispute between Security Minister, Elly Tumwine and Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal.

He said as a committee they will report to the house on the matter of CCTV.

The meeting asked the security team to get more footage especially from the stairs in the South wing before Prof. Nawangwe exited the building.

Stella Nyomera, the Napak Woman MP said the evidence tabled so far doesn’t pin Zaake, saying there is need for more evidence to implicate Zaake for what he is being accused of.

The committee, which has already interacted with Prof. Nawangwe and the Education Committee chairperson, Jacob Opolot will interface with Zaake on Friday.

URN