Youth Skills Development hub opened in Mbarara city

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A youth skills development Hub has opened at Nyamitanga Technical Institute in Mbarara City.

The skills development Hub will offer short courses like carpentry and joinery, Electrical Installation, plumbing, motor vehicle mechanics, and driving for three months to six months assessed by the Directorate of Industrial Training.

While Commissioning the Hub on Friday, the State Minister of Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama who represented the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni said that the hub will address the challenges of unemployment amongst the youth.

He said the commissioning of the hub is in line with the youth livelihood program established under the National Youth Policy to support young people.

Rwamirama asked the directorate of Industrial training to translate the skills training manual into the local languages to best fit the category of people being targeted most who are the vulnerable youth.

Gerevazio Bafaki the Principal of Nyamitanga Technical Institute said that the life skills and hands-on training that the youth attained will help them to start income-generating activities.

He, however, decried the inadequate infrastructure due to the increase in enrollment.

At the commissioning of the Vocation Hub, 438 youth received certificates. The group was trained under the “Twekozese” a Government of Uganda Project with support from the Kenya Commercial Bank in Pattern ship with German Agency for International Cooperation.

Edgar Byamah, the Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting the continued growth and development of the graduates’ careers.

He said that during the training of respective courses, the graduates received practical guidance and mentorship from seasoned industry professionals, equipping them with the tools to compete effectively both in Uganda and the East African region.

Romas Atamba, one of the graduates appreciated the opportunity saying that he will use the acquired skills to earn a source of income.

*****

URN