Youth-led agricultural extension model transforms farming communities

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Agricultural extension services in Uganda are receiving a boost through a new model known as the Commercial Community-Based Facilitator (CCBF) approach. The initiative empowers trained youth to fill the longstanding extension services gap, much like Village Health Teams (VHTs) have done in the health sector.

Traditionally, smallholder farmers have depended on overstretched government services for agricultural advice. But under the CCBF model, a new generation of young agripreneurs is transforming service delivery into a business, reaching even the most remote farmers. The model is spearheaded by the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), Uganda.

Speaking during a multi-stakeholder engagement at the official launch of the program, Robert Anyang, SAA Uganda’s Country Director, said the initiative is introducing a new wave of commercially oriented facilitators. These youth deliver agricultural knowledge and technologies directly to farmers, while earning a livelihood from the services they provide.

“Instead of relying on handouts or government stipends, these facilitators offer practical, fee-based services right on the ground, creating sustainable micro-enterprises within local communities,” said Anyang. Since 2022, SAA has trained and deployed approximately 600 CCBFs across Uganda, each serving an average of 200 smallholder farmers. The facilitators provide a range of services—from seed distribution and pesticide application to harvest support and market linkage.

Operating as mobile agricultural service hubs, the CCBFs bridge critical information gaps while helping farmers access tools for improved productivity. Unlike traditional aid programs, the CCBF model does not rely on free handouts. Instead, facilitators finance equipment purchases—often through financial institution partnerships—and repay the loans from their seasonal income. This approach enables them to build credit histories and expand their businesses.

Stephen Byantwale Tibeijuka, Commissioner for Crop Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, applauded the CCBF model, describing it as the kind of grassroots infrastructure the country urgently needs. He emphasized the importance of enterprise selection, warning that farmers risk severe losses when given poor advice.

“This is a fundamental shift from subsidy-driven aid to entrepreneurial, service-driven agriculture. CCBFs are not just intermediaries; they are innovation champions promoting regenerative farming, market access, financial literacy, and digital integration,” Byantwale noted. Otim Kizito, CEO of Kizola Agro Input and a practicing CCBF, shared that his business delivers quality seeds, fertilizers, and spray services to farmers in remote areas. However, he called for increased government support to help private actors grow alongside the facilitators, ensuring the model can scale and thrive across Uganda.

