Young widow wins land case against in-laws

Kole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 31 years old widow has recovered her 2-acre of land which was fraudulently sold by her mother- in- law.

Linda Adoch, a resident of Teopok village, Lwala parish in Kole District who had been embroiled in a year-long dispute over the land was forced to institute a criminal case in court against her mother- in- law.

The mother of two said her problem started in 2021 just a year after her husband’s death when her mother- in- law with support from some clan leaders sold her land without her knowledge.

Following several threats from the person who bought the land, Adoch with support of her brothers- in- law reported the matter to police but only a little progress was achieved due to limited financial assistance. Police then referred the case to Redeem International, an organization which is partnering with law enforcement authorities in Lango to protect widows and orphans from violent abuse.

Barbara Aketo, an attorney working with Redeem International who represented Adoch in court explained that the perpetrators of the crime against Adoch were arrested, charged and all pleaded guilty before agreeing to give Adoch her land back.

During restoration, Adoch was given access to her land and equipped with household items to facilitate her economic activity of brewing local waragi to support her daughters through school. She says peace has returned to her home and life is “normal,” saying widows must live an exemplary life and in truth.

Land in the Lango Sub-region is customarily owned and this puts widows and orphans among the most vulnerable to property grabbing. When the male head of family dies, it is common for in-laws and clan members to claim ownership of land and other properties that belonged to the deceased or to the couple jointly.

Counsel Aketo blamed cultural leaders for escalating the vice due to greed and ignorance of the law.

William Ogwal, Adoch’s family head is happy that finally the matter has been resolved having failed to solve it at a family level. He also warned people against purchasing family land without the approval of all the family members.

Adoch is the fourth widow to recover her land with support from Redeem International. The others Lilinclude lian Akao from Aboke in Kole District and Josephin Akello from Barr sub county in Lira District.

Francis Ocira, team leader for Redeem International at Lira Field Office, said the organization wants widows and orphans to own whatever property left behind by the husband/ father.

Ocira advised families to have clear documentation of their properties especially land.

In Lango sub region, different studies have found that widows comprise around 10% of households and half of them have suffered attempts to grab their land.