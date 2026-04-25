Tooro Prince discharged from Mulago, continues to seek Shs500 million for specialized treatment in India

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Prince David Kiijanangoma of the Tooro Kingdom has been discharged from the Mulago National Specialized Hospital (Cancer Institute) following a stint that sparked public outcry after photos emerged of him receiving treatment while lying on the floor.

The Prince’s spokesperson, Andrew Irumba, confirmed on Friday that the Prince was discharged on Tuesday and is currently in stable condition. He is expected to return to the institute for weekly reviews as he continues to battle cancer.

Addressing the viral images of the royal on the hospital floor, Irumba noted that the administration likely wasn’t aware of the Prince’s identity initially.

“The moment they read about it on social media, the next day he was taken to a private room,” Irumba stated.

However, in a surprising show of humility, Prince Kiijanangoma defended the hospital’s management. He acknowledged the overwhelming patient-to-bed ratio, stating it is better for patients to be attended to on the floor than to be turned away entirely.

“The hospital is right to let people stay on floors as they wait for available beds,” the Prince said in a message shared by his spokesman. “It’s better than sending you back home. When you’re on the floor, doctors still attend to you.”

Despite the slight improvement in his health, the Prince faces a daunting financial hurdle.

He requires Shillings 500 million to fly to India for specialized treatment. To date, the Prince has collected zero shillings toward this goal.

The situation is compounded by allegations of withheld support from the State House.

According to a 2019 directive from President Yoweri Museveni, the Prince was granted a monthly upkeep of four million shillings. However, Irumba revealed that the Prince has not received this stipend since April 2024.

“He has written multiple letters, but unfortunately they don’t reach the President,” Irumba said. “His office bearers are not picking calls and are making it difficult for him. He is appealing directly to President Museveni to rescue him.”

The Prince expressed his deep gratitude to the Batooro community and members of the Babiito royal family who have provided assistance thus far. However, with the Shillings million goal still unmet, his team is turning to the public for help.

The team is currently preparing a charity car wash and music concert to raise money for the Prince’s treatment, according to Irumba.

Irumba says the Prince was diagnosed with stage three cancer of the throat.

In the March 23, 2026 letter addressed to President Museveni seeking for help, Irumba noted that besides the ailing health condition, the Prince is struggling financially at home with rent arrears of over Shillings 10 million.