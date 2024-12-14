Yemen’s Houthis claim launching new drone attacks against Israel

SANAA, Yemen | Xinhua | Yemen’s Houthi group said in a statement on Friday that they had launched multiple drone attacks targeting “Israeli targets.”

“We carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted a military target in the occupied Ashkelon city, while the second targeted a target in the occupied Jaffa city,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement, referring to Israeli cities.

“The two operations were carried out with two drones that were able to bypass Israeli air defenses,” he said.

“We also carried out a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting vital targets in the south of occupied Palestine with a number of drones,” he said.

The Houthi spokesperson didn’t specify the date of those attacks nor identify the targets. There were no comments yet from the Israeli side on the Houthi claim.

The Houthi militant group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rockets and bomb-laden drones toward Israeli cities and disrupted “Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ■