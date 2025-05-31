Xi signs order on awarding military scientific research

BEIJING | Xinhua | Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to release the regulations on awarding military scientific research.

The new document, which will take effect on July 1, aims to implement the strategy of strengthening the armed forces through science and technology and regulate the process of awarding military scientific research.

The regulations establish a structured award system aligned with national and military strategic goals. Key features include prioritizing combat effectiveness as the sole benchmark, refining award nomination and review procedures, and strengthening oversight on discipline and confidentiality.

The regulations are expected to enhance innovation vitality in military research, accelerate breakthroughs in defense technology, and provide high-quality scientific support for the cause of building a strong military in the new era. ■