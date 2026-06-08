Philippines cancels tsunami warning after earthquake

MANILA | Xinhua | The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) canceled the tsunami warning issued earlier Monday morning, based on an analysis of continuous monitoring results of tsunami activity following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani province in the southern Philippines on Monday morning. Tsunami waves were recorded by sea level monitoring stations, with the highest wave height of 1.48 meters observed in Kiamba, Sarangani province. Other stations recorded wave heights ranging from 0.09 to 0.84 meters, according to PHIVOLCS.

PHIVOLCS said that these observed wave heights are too small to cause damage. In view of these observations, they decided to cancel the tsunami warning issued for this earthquake event.

PHIVOLCS also reminded residents in coastal areas to recognize natural signs of an impending local tsunami in the event of strong aftershocks, including strong earthquake shaking, sudden rise or fall of seawater, and the roaring sound of incoming waves, and to immediately evacuate to higher ground if any of these signs are observed. ■