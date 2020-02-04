Worship ban stirs fury at Kabale University

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A row has erupted between Kabale University administration and students over a ban on worship activities within the university premises.

Last week, the university administration banned worshipping and ordered worshipers to go to churches outside. On Sunday students subscribing to catholic faith defied the directive and organized a Mass in one of the tents in the university compound.

However, towards the end of the Mass, police under the command of George William Okello, the Officer-in-Charge of Kabale University Police Post surrounded the students and ordered them not to conduct any other mass within the precincts of the campus.

Police also cautioned the University Chaplain Rev.Fr. Young Buregyeya, the Kabale Diocese Assistant Pastoral Coordinator who was presiding over the Mass against stepping in the university premises for mass.

According to Okello, as long as the ban stays, nobody will be allowed to further conduct worship within the university premises. He says that he is only implementing a decision by the university management.

But the students are now furious and are accusing the administration of failing to offer clear reasons for the ban on worshipping.

Novias Naturinda, the chairperson of the Catholic Chapel at Kabale University says that they first heard of the ban as a rumour but they were surprised when police intercepted an ongoing Mass in the university compound on Sunday.

Naturinda says that the ban is uncalled for because holding prayers at the university gives students a chance to directly consume a suitable message from God than worshipping from general churches in town.

According to Naturinda, during the meeting last week, the administration told them to trek to Rushoroza Cathedra, Christ the King Catholic Church, or any other Church for prayers but not within the university premises. Naturinda says that many of them are ready to defy the ban.

Kenneth Bikoryomuhangi, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in education faults the university administration for imposing a ban on worshipping without giving written reasons. Bikorwomuhangi also says that as they will not allow their freedom of worship to be infringed upon.

Mercy Kiconco, another concerned student says that they are ready to defy the ban and continue worshipping at the university because the University cannot survive without God’s hand.

Efforts to get a comment from Canon Johnson Baryantuma Munono, the University Secretary and Professor Joy Kwesiga, University Vice-Chancellor were futile because they were still locked up in a meeting by press time.

Judith Atukunda, University Public Relations Officer told our reporter on Monday afternoon that the university position will be released after a thorough discussion with the administrators about the matter.

******

URN