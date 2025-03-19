World half marathon record holder Kiplimo eyes his best in London

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s star athlete Jacob Kiplimo has vowed to bring out his best when he runs in the TCS London Marathon.

The TCS London Marathon, which will attract the top world runners in both the women and men categories, will take place on April 27, 2025.

“This will be my first marathon, but I am preparing very well for it and I can’t wait to perform well and record another success. I know competing in a new race for the first time is not always easy, but my body feels really good,” added Kiplimo.

Kiplimo smashed the world half marathon record last month with a blistering time of 56 minutes and 42 seconds in the eDreams Mitja Marato Barcelona by Brooks in Spain.

“I know I have won several races and recently performed very well and set a new half marathon record, but I am going for a marathon well knowing that it will not be easy,” added Kiplimo.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), told Xinhua, “Jacob is a seasoned and experienced runner who knows how to compete at the top level. I am very optimistic he will perform very well in his first Marathon in London.” ■