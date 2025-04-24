World Earth Day: Absa Bank Uganda advances 1 Million Trees Initiative by planting 1000

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda today commemorated World Earth Day by planting 1000 trees at Buwagga Secondary School in Wakiso District. The event brought together Absa employees, students, and community members to plant trees as part of the bank’s ongoing broader initiative to shape a sustainable future through long-term environmental stewardship for resilient communities.

“We are proud to celebrate World Earth Day by taking meaningful action to support our planet and communities with our tree-planting initiative. This is an investment in education, health, and sustainable livelihoods,” said Head of Communications and Citizenship, Robinah Mukasa Kamuntu.

“By partnering with schools like Buwagga Secondary, we are empowering young people to be champions of climate action for a brighter and greener future.”

World Earth Day is recognised globally on April 22and serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the planet. Absa Bank Uganda seized this opportunity to demonstrate its dedication to environmental sustainability, community engagement, and a just, inclusive future.

Absa Bank Uganda is steadily advancing toward its goal of planting 1 million trees in three years, with 755,608 trees planted to date. The newly planted 1000 trees at Buwagga Secondary School will serve as a sustainable source of food, provide shade for students, enhance biodiversity, and help mitigate climate change by contributing to efforts to offset carbon emissions.

Absa Bank Uganda extended its gratitude to My Tree Initiative – their tree planting partner, Buwagga Secondary School, local authorities, and community members for their partnership and support in making this initiative a success.

The tree-planting campaign is a key pillar of Absa’s sustainability agenda, contributing to Uganda’s national reforestation and global climate action efforts. The bank remains on track to meet its target, with ongoing engagements planned across the country in collaboration with schools, local governments and environmental organisations.