Works Minister commissions Foton Motors assembling plant at Namanve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport, General Katumba Wamala, has commissioned a Foton Motors assembling facility at the Foton Motors showroom in Namanve.

Foton Motors, a subsidiary of Sunbelt Motors and globally recognised in the automotive manufacturing sector, launched the assembling facility in Uganda with an initial fleet of 50 Foton vehicles.

In his remarks, the minister applauded the company for choosing Uganda as an investment destination. “This signifies the growing investor confidence in Uganda because of the many benefits that the country offers,” he said, adding that Foton’s investment will help curb air pollution because the company is importing new vehicles.

“I appreciate the idea of importing new vehicles because we want to get rid of vehicles above 15 years, which helps in curbing air pollution.”

The other benefits, he said, include knowledge transfer, employment, and more taxes to the country. “The development is adding value because the assembling is being done here,” he remarked.

The General Manager of Foton Motors Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Li Xiangdong noted that in the first half of 2025, Foton Motors sold 328,000 vehicles, including 78,000 units overseas. From January to July 2025, sales growth in the African region increased by 281% year-on-year, and the services network now covers 117 countries across the globe.

“With advanced technology and reliable services, Foton has become a trusted partner to customers globally, and a highly tested, affordable brand.”

On the reason for choosing Uganda, he said that Uganda is one of the most dynamic and promising markets in East Africa. In recent years, the country’s economy has been developing rapidly, with strong demand in infrastructure, logistics, and transportation.

“This provides tremendous opportunities for the commercial vehicle industry. The entry of Foton into Uganda is not only an important step in our global strategy but also a firm commitment to our vision of being deeply rooted in Africa, serving Africa”.

The Foton vehicle brands unveiled include Aumark, Tunland, Miler, View CS2, Truck Mate, Aumna R, and Auman C. This diverse range is designed to cater to the specific demands of the Ugandan market, emphasising a balance of affordability, advanced engineering, robust performance, and modern design, all of which he said are suitable for the country’s unique road infrastructure.

The new collection includes heavy-duty trucks, pickups, mini trucks, minibuses, and cargo vans.