Women in Karamoja take up leadership positions in ANT

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women in the Karamoja region have taken up in leadership positions as coordinators of Alliance for National Transformation, ANT party.

Lucy Sagal was elected ANT regional Coordinator for Karamoja and she will be deputized by fellow woman Rose Chemingeng.

Another 60% of the women have been elected as District chairpersons in Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Kaabong, Abim and Amudat.

The regional and district leaders were unveiled on Tuesday in Moroto town during a regional induction workshop organized by the party to equip the leaders with knowledge on leadership and public speaking.

The leaders were elected in November during their regional meeting.

Speaking at Lavender Hotel in Moroto town, Edith Ssempala, the ANT Women League National Coordinator commended Karamoja for giving women a chance to take up leadership roles.

She said the region had exhibited an exemplary maturity by entrusting women with political responsibility.

Ssempala, a former Ugandan Ambassador to the United States further called on the men to support women in participating in transforming and developing the nation.

She advised the women leaders to be exemplary leaders and avoid antagonism with other political parties, saying these are the values of ANT party.

*****

URN