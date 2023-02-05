Woman detained as Police Corporal dies after spending night with her

Luuka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North, is holding a woman, whose identity have been withheld over the death of Cpl George Isabirye, the officer in charge of Nakabugu police station, in Bulongo sub county, in Luuka district.

The suspect is currently detained at Luuka central police station, awaiting further interrogation to ascertain the circumstances, which led to Isabirye’s death.

It is reported that Isabirye invited the suspect at his home located in Nakabugu trading center, in Bulongo sub county, in Luuka district during the night of 1st, February, 2023.

While they were together, he became unwell and his situation deteriorated and she alerted the neighbors, who helped her to ferry Isabirye to Kiyunga health center IV for medical attention the following morning.

Isabirye’s situation however, worsened and he breathed his last at the same health facility yesterday.

The deceased has been taken to Mulago national referral hospital mortuary to examine the exact cause of death, before handing him over to the family for a decent burial.

The L.C.III chairperson of Bulongo sub county, Hussein Taitika says that Isabirye has been a hardworking policeman and he challenged police authorities to quicken the process of expediting circumstances, which led to his death as a matter of according him justice, before official send-off.

On his part, the Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha says that a detailed statement concerning the deceased will be released to the press after finalizing postmortem protocols.

******

URN