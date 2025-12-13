Winners crowned at the 2025 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa celebrated the fifth annual Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) by crowning 13 winners in different categories on Thursday at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Airtel, Node Group, Stanbic and marketer Susan Nsibirwa were among the winners at an event that was preceded by a pre-gala marketing masterclass dubbed the State of Marketing Address Uganda 2025.

The event sparked meaningful conversations about the future of marketing, innovation and brand communication in Uganda with keynote speakers including Robin Bairstow, Irene Byarugab a, Emmanuel Otuko, Barbra Arimi, Robert Victor Ns ibirwa and John Paul Okwi.

The UMEAS’ fifth edition saw different companies and brands commune to exhibit their marketing success and showcase the quality of their business, while celebrating the edition’s underpinning theme; ‘Promoting sustainable marketing excellence.

According to Paul Businge, a co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year’s edition spanned every single aspect of marketing, communications, digital, and advertising, right from ideation to creation and execution.

Businge further highlighted that the six-member marketing council determined all nominations, and held 60% stake on all public vote categories, while the public had 40% of the final decision towards the consideration for seven (7) of the thirteen (13) awards categories.

The Marketing Council comprised Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbara Arimi and Jackie Namara.

The UMEAS 2025 and inaugural state of marketing address were sponsored by, I&M Bank, NSSF, NBS TV, Afromobile, Nexcom, Centenary Bank, Crown Beverages (Pepsi and Aquafina), Uganda Breweries Ltd, Kampala Serena Hotel, Vision Group, Equity Bank, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, Datamine Technical Business School, Marketer Media and Women in Marketing Uganda.

Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) 2025 winners;

1. Advertising Campaign of the Year-I Am Streetwise – KfcUganda

2. Best Use of Partnership Marketing-Menstrual Hygiene Management Project-World Vision Uganda in partnership with Absa Bank

3. Best Use of Digital Marketing-Spinny & Friends 2025

4. PR Campaign of the Year-Airtel- Spire Crisis Management Campaign

5. Best Use of Experiential Marketing-Don Julio 1942 Launch at Mezo

6. Best Not For Profit/ Social Good Campaign- Stanbic National Schools Championship, Battle of Champions

7. Best Innovation-Sapphire Club by I&M Bank Uganda

8. Best Use of Sustainability-Stanbic National Schools Championship, Battle of Champions

9. Rising Agency of the Year-Node Group Consult

10. Agency of the Year-Maad Mc Can n

11. Brand of the Year-NRG Radio Uganda

12. Marketing Campaign of the Year-Go Tv Ka Weekie

13. Marketing Pioneer Award- Susan Nsibirwa