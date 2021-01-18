Wild fire kills one and razes 100 homes in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has destroyed a total of 100 homesteads in Nakapelimen villages of Nadunget town council in Moroto district.

The fire which broke out on Sunday afternoon burnt to death a four year old child inside the house and left over 300 people homeless.

Mr. Andrew Locugae the LCV councilor for Nadunget sub county in Moroto district told URN that they suspect the fire to have been caused by people cooking and leaving some fire burning since most families cook in the open.

Mr. Lochugae said the community failed to put of the fire due to the strong wind that was driving the flames.

Grace Nakut an elderly woman who’s house got burnt told URN that all her cards for receiving money for senior citizen grant and her national identity card got burnt.

“The fire has burnt all my food, national identity card and the card for getting senior grants cash, I don’t know where to start from,” she said.

James Loru the Chairman of the area land committee of Nadunget sub county said the affected families now sleep under the burnt tress while others have been forced to sleep in the nearby school classrooms.

Andrew Keem Napaja the district LCV chairperson Moroto described the incident as unfortunate to the community which is already facing food shortage.

He said the fire destroyed the little food that some households had harvested in the previous season.

“This fire has worsened the current hunger situation which the region is going through,” he said.

He appealed government and other development partners to rescue the affected families with tapaulin, blankets and other household items.

According to Mr. Napaja, they are compiling a report to be sent to the ministry of Karamoja affairs and the office of the prime minister for help.

Mr. Jude Nasucha, the district police commander Moroto confirmed the incident saying the police is still investigating the root cause of the fire.

Many homes in Karamoja always get burnt by wild fire whenever it reaches dry season due to rampant hunting of rats by the locals in the region.

URN