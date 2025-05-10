Why Popes change names after elections?

ROME, ITALY | THE INDEPENDENT | A longstanding tradition in the Vatican has it that Popes change their names from their baptismal name after their election.

The first act of the new Pope, immediately after accepting his canonical election as Supreme Pontiff and before fulfilling other obligations, is the choice of his name.

This name is announced by the Cardinal Protodeacon after the famous formula “Habemus Papam,” meaning’ We Have Pope,’ followed by the Pope’s baptismal name in Latin.

According to the Vatican, this name differs from the baptismal name—a choice that follows the precedent set by the first Pope, Saint Peter, whose birth name was Simon.

This custom emerged as early as the first millennium of Christianity to signify that the election to the Petrine See is akin to a second birth.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he changed his name to Pope Francis upon his election, and this has been popular, with few remembering his baptismal name.

Pope Francis made history when he chose a name that had never been used by a pope before. He explained that the name came to him when a cardinal embraced him and reminded him not to forget the poor.

“It was then that I thought of St. Francis. And then I thought of wars and about peace, and that’s how the name came to me — a man of peace, a poor man,” Pope Francis said. With St. Francis of Assisi in mind, Pope Francis’s pontificate embodied a spirit of caring for the poor and spreading peace.

Another example is Pope Benedict XVI, who chose to honour Pope Benedict XV and St. Benedict of Nursia.

In his first general audience, Pope Benedict XVI said: “I chose to call myself Benedict XVI ideally as a link to the venerated pontiff, Benedict XV, who guided the Church through the turbulent times of the First World War.

In the early centuries of Christianity, many Popes changed their names because their original names were of pagan origin, Vatican News reported.

The last pope to use their baptismal name was Marcellus II in 1555.

As for the choice of the name, many often choose the same name of their immediate or recent predecessor out of respect, admiration, or recognition, which also signals the desire to follow in their footsteps and continue the most relevant pontificates.

Others choose a different name from that of their immediate predecessor, sometimes signifying a commitment to innovation and change. This was epitomized by Pope Francis, the first Pope in history to take the name of the Saint of Assisi.

However, not all Popes followed this practice. Out of the 266 Popes in history, only 129 have chosen a new name.

This tradition became standard practice starting in 955 with Pope John XII, and has continued to this day, with the exceptions of Adrian VI (1522-1523) and Marcellus II (1555). For some Popes, the new name was their third name in life, as they came from religious orders.

According to Catholic News Agency, the most common Papal names include John which has been chosen by 23 Popes, Gregory by 16 Popes , Benedict by 16 , Clement by 14 , Innocent by 13 , Leo by 13 ,Pius by 12 and 9 among others .

There are 44 papal names that have only been used once. Some of these names are: Anacletus, Constantine, Cornelius, Francis, Hilarius, Linus, Marcellinus, Mark, Peter, and Valentine.

Among the names never chosen by a Pope are Joseph, James, Andrew, and Luke. No Pope has ever chosen the name Peter, out of reverence for the first Pope.

In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani became the first pope to take a double name.

Luciani, who became John Paul I, decided to honour his two immediate predecessors — John XXIII and Paul VI. After his short pontificate came to an end, Cardinal Karol Wojtyla was elected pope. Wojtyla desired to continue his predecessor’s work and became the second pope to take a double name as John Paul II.

“Although this has been a tradition for centuries, there are no set guidelines that a pope must follow. Papal names are freely chosen, and the individual can choose to keep their birth name if they please. Most importantly, names are chosen and are not given to them,” Catholic News reported.

Now, as we wait for white smoke to appear and a new pope, he will be asked: “By what name shall you be called?”

The World waits to learn the baptismal and chosen name of the man elected to lead 1.4 billion catholics spread around the World

URN