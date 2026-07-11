Why Kyambogo readvertised degree programmes after rejecting thousands of applicants

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Kyambogo University has defended the decision to readvertise 18 undergraduate degree programmes, saying the move is intended to fill vacancies at its satellite campuses rather than reopen admissions at the main campus.

The clarification follows criticism from applicants who questioned why the university reopened applications barely four days after releasing provisional admission lists that left more than 21,000 applicants without places.

In a notice issued this week, the Academic Registrar invited fresh online applications for private admission under the Direct Entry (A’ Level) scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year. Applications close on July 15.

The announcement surprised many applicants because the university had earlier said admission was determined by available spaces, programme cut-off points and existing infrastructure, adding that unsuccessful candidates could not appeal.

Alex Kamya, who applied during the first admission cycle, said he was disappointed after the university didn’t admit him, rejected appeals from unsuccessful candidates and only to reopen applications days later.

“Now they are readvertising the same courses I applied for, making me wonder what the real criteria were,” Kamya said, wondering why the university is readvertising programmes.

Data obtained by Uganda Radio Network shows that 43,739 students applied for admission at Kyambogo this year, but only 22,655 received provisional admission offers.

Of these, 39,390 applied through the Direct Entry (A’ Level) scheme, with only 19,406 securing places. Another 2,111 applied under the In-service and Distance Education Learning scheme, of whom 1,186 were admitted. This left 13,909 qualified applicants without admission to any degree programme.

Despite the competition for places, the university reopened applications for 18 programmes under private sponsorship. Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 55,000 shillings for Ugandans and East African nationals, and 115,000 shillings for other international students.

Among the programmes readvertised are some of the university’s most popular courses, particularly in education, humanities and management. They include the Bachelor of Education (Primary), for which 365 applicants had already received provisional admission in the first intake, the Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, which had admitted 549 students, and the Bachelor of Administrative and Secretarial Science, where 249 applicants had already secured provisional places among others.

Responding to the concerns, Kyambogo University’s Principal Communications Officer, Reuben Twinomujuni, said the readvertisement does not mean the university has created additional places or reversed its earlier admission decisions. Instead, he explained, the vacancies are for the same programmes offered at the university’s satellite campuses, where demand was lower than at the main campus.

“Most applicants prefer studying at the main campus,” he said. “The programmes we have readvertised are mainly for our other campuses, where some vacancies remain. When applicants check the admission portal, it clearly indicates the campus where each programme is offered. If they are comfortable studying there, they are free to apply.”

He said not all programmes have been reopened because only those with unfilled places at the satellite campuses are eligible for readvertisement.

“That is why you do not see every programme being advertised again, as we are only readvertising programmes where vacancies still exist at specific campuses,” he said.