Why Janet Museveni missed Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The First Lady, Janet Museveni, did not show up at Kololo ceremonial grounds as President Museveni took the oath for the next term in office. It was the first time since the 1996 election that Janet Kataha Museveni was missing at such a ceremony.

President Museveni was accompanied by one of his daughters, Natasha Karugire, who stood to his left as he stepped onto the dais to take the oath of office. Janet Museveni’s absence sparked widespread speculation among Ugandans and on social media.

Amidst murmurs in the crowds at Kololo, the Dean of the Province of the Church of Uganda, Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, offered a public prayer for the First Lady’s health.

Speaking with what appeared to be evident knowledge of her condition, Rt Rev Mwesigwa, who is also the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, declared that Janet Museveni had “healed and recovered”.

His words drew spontaneous applause from hundreds gathered at Kololo. The Bishop went further, thanking the First Lady for her steadfast support of her husband throughout the election campaign and committing the entire First Family into the hands of God.

Public concern about Janet Museveni’s health had simmered for several weeks. The State House had remained largely silent, fuelling rumours and a flood of unverified reports on social media.

Lt Gen (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso was among the first “officials” to publicly address the matter in interviews, revealing that President Museveni himself had confirmed his wife had fallen ill but was steadily recuperating, and appealing for continued prayers from Ugandans. The absence and limited information triggered intense online debate and, in some cases, misinformation.

A journalist, Arnold Anthony Mukose, was arrested and charged with publishing false and distressing information after allegedly spreading reports suggesting the First Lady had died. He was later granted bail.

Janet Museveni, who also serves as Minister of Education and Sports, has been a central figure in her husband’s political journey since the 1980s bush war era. She was also highly visible and actively supportive on the campaign trail during the 2026 elections. Her absence at such a milestone event, marking Museveni’s continuation in power for more than four decades, naturally drew attention.