Why IGP Ochola ordered fresh scrutiny of private security companies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Monday, the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, ordered fresh scrutiny of private security companies.

Ochola directed police’s private security unit commanded by Acting Commissioner of Private Security and Firearms Department, Apollo Kateeba, to swiftly scrutinise all private security companies.

The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that Ochola ordered the fresh assessment of private security companies following rampant complaints from the public about guards mistreating people at their workstations in addition to misusing their guns.

Police records show there are 202 licensed private security companies of which 110 use guns and 98 only use batoons. Private security companies use guns imported, checked and serialized by Uganda Police Force.

Enanga said several security guards have also complained that their bosses are after making money but do not care much about their living conditions. Some guards noted that they are being paid peanuts while others said they go months without pay.

Ochola said security guards miserable life could be the reason why they misbehave at their workstations including insulting or shooting people they get slight arguments with.

Police has since resolved that all security companies must avail their current financial statuses in addition to giving details on how they have been paying their staff.

At least 10 shooting incidents involving private security guards have been recorded since this year begun resulting into the death of seven people.

The shooting of Arnold Mugisha Ainebyoona, was the latest victim of private security rudeness.

He was shot dead during a scuffle at Quality Supermarket in Naalya in Wakiso District. His suspected killers guard, Moses Ongoria, has since been charged with murder and remanded.

Other victims of security guard shootings include Brendah Bukoye, 36, a resident of Nsambya Railways who was killed in January at Nalubwama Arcade. In the same scuffle, Anita Nanyonjo, a student survived with bullet wounds.

Still, in January, Abubaker Kinene, 56, a mechanic and resident of Kyengera in Wakiso District was shot dead by a security guard near a soda depot. Police intercepted the security guard in Soroti District as he fled to his home in Pallisa District.

Enanga said investigations have indicated that the security companies do not conduct a thorough background check before hiring people to serve as private security guards. Besides, police said the guards do not get appropriate training a reason why they are careless with their guns.

Police said at least 70 security companies are at the verge of losing their operation licenses.

Owners of 40 private security companies have since been served with notifications on the pending cancellation of their operational licenses.

*****

URN